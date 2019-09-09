Was drunk? Residents of Samara outraged by the misbehavior of Dima Bilan on stage (video)
Popular Russian singer Dima Bilan angered by his speech of inhabitants of Samara. He became the headliner of the concert devoted to city day. But fans were extremely surprised by his statement. A wave of indignation caused by his inappropriate behavior on stage. In the network appeared photos and video of Bilan sings out of tune, strange behavior on stage, shows a vulgar movement. Eventually leading barely kicked it backstage.
“It was trash. Dima came in a deranged state, so high that it’s frightening, if not will die right here. No voice at all, the cock of such a run — but only when singing is attempted. In principle, almost did not sing. Music sounds, and no voice. The hand with the microphone was not raised. Sat on the stage, sighed so hard, stuff some carried. People were outraged or just laugh. Leading barely removed it from the scene. I wanted to sing, interrupted them, but its in the back right went out. Shame!”, — write angry residents under the video.
View this post in Instagram
After the scandalous performance in a network there was a petition from inhabitants of Samara, which require local authorities public apology for inviting a careless artist.
Dima Bilan has not commented on the scandalous statement. The journalists of REN TV, asked for comment by the psychiatrist.
“Misses notes, doing movements that he is not usually characteristic of the concerts. He gets a bad improvisation, so to speak. To say how an altered state of Dmitri difficult. But what a strange improvisation”, — said Alexey Kazantsev.
. He could barely move. Bilan to the room accompanied by security.
