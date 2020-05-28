Was floating on an inflatable copies of himself: a family in Florida found an alligator in the pool
A family vacationing in South Florida was faced with an incredible sight: a live alligator was sitting on an inflatable copy of the reptiles in their pool. This writes Fox News.
A resident of Georgia Dave Jacobs said that his family was in Miami at the wedding. The incident took place in 2019, but now the pair have posted pictures of. In may 2019, they first noticed the alligator in the lake near the country house. Looks like he caught the dog’s attention, Rascala that the whole day barking and running around the pool deck near the inflatable reptiles.
“We thought it was pretty cute, said Jacobs. — Then, the next day, a live alligator showed up in the pool.”
He said his wife called the owner of the house, which passed its couple through Airbnb. He hired hunter of alligators, to catch a reptile from the pool.
“I think it’s not so unusual, but for me it was unusual,” said Jacobs.
Jacobs said that his family eventually left the house to go back to Georgia, taking with him the unique experience of living in Florida, which they shared with family and friends.
“We have alligators in Georgia, but are in areas that are not inhabited. For example, they are on the moor, where nobody lives, ‘ said Jacobs. But in Florida they are just your neighbors.”
