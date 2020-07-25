Was released in the U.S. on contractors Nord stream-2
The us state Department, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of energy was given to understand European companies involved in the construction of the Russian pipeline, the seriousness of intentions.
The United States stepped up pressure on the European contractors involved in the construction of the gas pipeline Nord stream-2. This was reported by newspaper Die Welt.
It is noted that officials from the state Department, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry has started to conduct bilateral video conversations with companies from European countries involved in the construction of the Russian pipeline.
The American ministries “in a friendly tone very well given to understand that I want to prevent the completion of the pipeline”. The threat is the far-reaching consequences was “very serious”, – stated in the message.
As reported, the state Department has included the Nord stream-2 and Turkish in the list of projects that are subject to the sanctions of U.S. law On counteraction to enemies of America by sanctions (CAATSA).
