Was thief: the Russian robot “Fedor” again disgraced
Russian humanoid robot FEDOR got into another scandal. Being on the International space station, he posted on Twitter a photo, which at the time was massively spread on the Internet. The image depicts the largest complex of greenhouses in Europe — in Spain Almeria (white area on the coast).
“FEDOR robot sent to ISS, for some reason not learned that to give someone else for her — it’s not pretty! Our astronaut was a thief photos! Well, judging by his Twitter!”, — stated in the message Telegram-channel Varlamov News.
Recall that in late August, the transport manned spacecraft (WPK) “Soyuz MS-14” humanoid robot FEDOR was not able to dock to the International space station (ISS) at the appointed time.
