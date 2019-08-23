“Was too small”: Pamela Anderson has revealed the secret of his swimsuit on “Baywatch”
Pamela Anderson seductive thanks to the “beach” image in the “Baywatch” has become the sex symbol of the 90s. Celebrity confessed the secret of her candid swimsuit is simple – he was too small and strongly hugged the body and will emphasize all the advantages of her figure.
Sunburned “the lifeguard of Malibu” with blond curls, full lips, and slender legs conquered not one man’s heart. Many could not look away from the screen when Anderson ran on the beach in her famous red swimsuit, which became a cult. That robe was doing a celebrity particularly attractive. The “secret” swimsuit, as recognized by Anderson, in his size. The actress picked up enough for her “beach” outfit, so it is particularly tempting to sit in the figure, obtiva her ample Breasts and revealing a firm butt.
The star of “Baywatch” fans often come up with swim wear large sizes and I ask for their autograph. The actress said, her costume, in contrast to the “fan” was tiny and “pull” the body. 27 years later from the start of filming in the series, Anderson still has a slim figure, trying on legendary outfit. Red swimsuit, admitted as a celebrity, she puts on when she wants to surprise the next boyfriend.