Was unnecessary: the former husband of Ukrainian singer announced the divorce
Singer Yana Solomko, who recently was barred from leaving Ukraine, is now officially available. Rumors about the divorce confirmed former husband of the artist Oleg Solodukhov. He made a statement on social media, in which he said that he and Jana for a year and I broke up. The reason for the divorce a man that felt out of place in the show-business party.
“I understand, “friends” ceased to be a secret. OFFICIAL: to avoid further questions and speculation, I hasten to inform you — we have a year not living together and officially divorced. Yana, I wish you all the best in all her endeavors. But in this show the business digest I was superfluous. I sincerely wish her to be happy. All over the world! — wrote the ex-spouse Solomko. The post he was accompanied by a photo of Yana with the American artist Jason Derulo.
The shot of him on the page of the singer in Instagram. Ian gently congratulated the other with the birthday. Obviously, the ex-husband was jealous of the singer to the foreign other.
Yana divorce has not commented. On her Facebook page she posts pictures from concerts and with his little daughter Kira. About her husband Solomko remembers. Although previously it complained about the difficulties in the family.
“There may be in every family, but most importantly, will we be able to them with you to pass out or throw halfway”, wrote Jan.
We will remind, Yana Solomko was married for four years. She has a 4-year-old daughter Kira. Fame she received after participating in the first season of the show “the Bachelor.” Prior to that, trying to realize myself as a singer. Along with MamaRika and Nadia Dorofeeva sang in the group “GLAM”, which quickly disintegrated. Also Solomko was a member of the group and led the show, “she zvazheni schaslivi”. Yana and she is much thinner and can now boast of a slender figure.
