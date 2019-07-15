‘Was vomiting blood and screaming for his mother’: another American died suddenly in the Dominican Republic
On 14 July the US state Department confirmed one more death of an American in the Dominican Republic in March of this year, the tourists died in the resort from the “respiratory diseases”. He became the 11th resident of the United States who died in the Caribbean nation this year, and at least 14 of those whose death in the Dominican Republic is known at this time.
According to his family, 31-year-old Tracy Jerome Jester Jr. of Georgia died shortly after went sightseeing with her sister, writes Fox News. It is not specified which resort stopped the man during the trip.
“We can confirm the death of U.S. citizen in the Dominican Republic in March 2019, said on Sunday the official representative of the state Department. We Express our sincere condolences to the family for their loss. Out of respect for the family at this difficult time, we are unable to provide additional information.”
Relatives of Jester say that they are questions about the true cause of death of 31-year-old man.
“They had a good day. On Saturday they went for a walk, sightseeing. They said they had a good day,” said the mother of a Jester melody Moore.
Moore said she spoke with her son after the first day of the trip — he looked pretty good. But the next day around 3:30 am the sister of Jester called Moore and said that brother is very bad.
Sister told me that Jester “just fell to his knees, and began to vomit blood and screaming for his mother”. According to the woman, he kept saying, “Mom, I can’t breathe, can’t breathe!”
Moore said that at 10 am the following day her son planned to fly home. Until the morning he did not survive. Also the man told his mother that drank the carbonated drink, which had an unusual taste, writes The Sun.
Sister of Jester called the ambulance service, but it was too late, Moore said. It is reported that the Jester suffered from lupus, but it is unclear whether associated the disease with his sudden death.
“As his mother, I want to go to where he was. There, where he died. Something wrong with his death, something really wrong, said Moore. — I wasn’t there when my son was doing last breath. It hurts and leaves a lot of questions.”
Jester — the eleventh American, who died during a trip to the Dominican Republic in 2019, and the fourteenth, who died there in June 2018.
In June Minister of tourism Francisco Javier Garcia has condemned journalists for what they supposedly gave everything as a series of deaths. He stated that, according to the U.S. Department of state, American tourists died exclusively due to natural causes.
“The Dominican Republic considers that the number of dead Americans is exaggerated,’ said Garcia. — And the media took it as an avalanche of deaths.”
But several relatives of the dead Americans questioned in connection with what the authorities in the Dominican Republic told them about the death of relatives. Many also expressed dissatisfaction in relation to the US state Department, which, according to them, played too passive a role in the investigation.
The FBI stated that it had tested the alcohol, at least one of the mini-bar in one of the rooms at the resort Bahia Principe, where he died a few American tourists.
- This is not the first case when the Americans in the Dominican Republic are victims of crime or become infected with an unknown disease. Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann day, age 49, of the County of Prince George, Virginia, was discovered dead in a room at the hotel Bahía Príncipe resort Playa Nueva Romana, on the southeastern coast of the country.
- Miranda Soup-Werner was found dead in the hotel Grand Bahía Príncipe in La Romana on may 25.
- Relatives of 51-year-old Yvette Monique Sports said that she went to the resort in June last year and stayed at the resort Bahia Principe Resort in Punta Cana. In the room she drank a drink from the Minibar and died the same night.
- A woman from new York says that because of the soda bottles filled with bleach, she bled at the same resort in the Dominican Republic, where he died a few tourists.
- 31-year-old tourist from Russia Maria Cheremushkin died while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. The incident occurred on the night of 1 June. The family learned that shortly before the incident, the girl complained of pain in the heart, however, the necessary assistance was not provided. To the hospital for some reason it was sent in a taxi because the ambulance staff refused to call.
- Graduating high school deer Creek (OK) took off on June 8 in the Dominican Republic and settled in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, where previously killed at least 2 Americans, and a few others got sick. Soon, the Teens felt ill, a diagnosis they have not been able to establish.
- On June 18 it became known about death in the Dominican Republic, 55-year-old Joseph Allen from new Jersey. His body on June 13 was found on the floor of a hotel room.
- On 20 June it became known that the 59-year-old Susan simoneau died on June 19 in New Orleans after she was urgently hospitalized due to fluid in the lungs. Her death came a week after she returned from her honeymoon in Punta Cana.
- 21 Jun families of two dead in the Dominican Republic of American tourists turned to Fox News, the news about the other two victims of the terrible resort. It became clear that September 17, 2016 during the rest died 69-year-old resident of Pennsylvania, and April 18, 2018 — 41-year-old man from Kansas.
- On 24 June the state Department confirmed the death of one more American tourist in the Dominican Republic. They became the 56-year-old Vittorio Caruso from Glen Cove, long island.
- 26 Jun in the hospital at the island resort died Khalid adkins from Denver. He rested there with his daughter, but he was not allowed on the plane back to the U.S. because it is too painful form. In the end, he died in hospital a few days later.