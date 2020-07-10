Washed out roads and flooded homes in the U.S. was hit by tropical storm Fay
Tropical storm Fay is moving rapidly up the East coast and, although it can not be called strong, it’s metaoffline is a threat of locally heavy rains, gusty winds and dangerous conditions on beaches in some parts of the North-East of the USA, writes Weather.com.
Later on Thursday evening, July 9, formed in the Atlantic system became tropical storm Fay was centered near the Outer banks in North Carolina.
According to the morning of 10 July, the storm is concentrated to the East of the Peninsula Delmarva and moving North. Most of the rain associated with the storm Fay, is to the North of its center, extending along the coast of the Jersey shore.
According to the National weather service this morning in the area of long Neck, Delaware, there was local flooding of roads and residential areas. About sudden flooding also was reported in Bethany beach, Delaware.
Warning the tropical storm was issued for parts of the coast from Cape may, new Jersey, North to lookout point, Rhode island, including long island and long island Sound.
Warnings about the possible rapid inundation was released in the territories of the Peninsula Delmarva to the southern New England and Hudson valley, including the entire new York area of three States (covering parts of new York, new Jersey and Connecticut), as well as Albany, Hartford, and Philadelphia.
The forecast for the days of the week
Friday, July 10: the storm center of Fay will pass along the coast of the Jersey shore during the day and then the evening moved into the lower Hudson valley. Bands of rain will spread from the Peninsula Delmarva and Jersey shore in some areas of Eastern Pennsylvania, Central and Eastern parts of new York and the southern and Western part of New England. Dangerous conditions on beaches, including demolition of the currents expected in some areas of the mid-Atlantic coast and continue towards long island and Connecticut.
Saturday, July 11: in the morning the rains associated with the storm Fay, you may proceed in the area from the Central part of the state of new York to the Northern parts of New England, quickly moving to Canada in the afternoon.
Forecast precipitation
Local heavy rain will be the main result of the impact of tropical storm Fay until the second half of the day Saturday, July 11.
In areas of the coastal part of the Central Atlantic to upstate new York, and also in some parts of New England on Saturday can fall, at least an inch of rain (2.5 cm). More abundant precipitation is possible where bands of rain or thunderstorms will linger for a few hours which can lead to local flash flooding.
The threat of flash floods is highest in urban areas and areas that already experienced heavy rains in the beginning of this week (July 6 and later), including areas of new Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania and Southeast new York.
Widespread damaging winds from this system are expected. But coastal areas from the mid-Atlantic coast to long island and southern New England can capture wind gusts more than 30 mph (48 km/h).
There is a probability that the storm Fay may produce isolated thunderstorms with destructive wind gusts or a brief tornado on Friday evening, July 10, in the direction from new Jersey to southern New England, according to the prediction Center of the NOAA storms.
A new record
Tropical storm Fay is the earliest sixth tropical storm formed in the hurricane season. The previous record was set July 22, 2005 storm Franklin.
Despite the fact that the sixth tropical storm to mid-July — unheard of previous hurricane seasons were much stronger.
In addition, the July tropical depression or storms usually form farther to the East over the warm Gulf stream. North of the border with Virginia, the water temperature typically decreases rapidly. Few tropical systems at this time gaining strength so close to the mid-Atlantic or northeast coast.
Heavy rain in the South-East
On Tuesday, 7 July, when the weather system has not yet become a storm, but already actively developing over the Southeast in areas of the valley of the Savannah river in Eastern Georgia and Western South Carolina have been heavy floods from rainfall up to 7 inches (just under 18cm).
In Lincoln County, Georgia, have been blurred by secondary roads.
Tuesday, 7 July was the wettest July day in August, Georgia. This is a record from 1887.
According to local emergency management, South Carolina flood water entered at least three houses in the County of Edgefield. At least one road was washed out, was flooded portions of interstates Interstate 20 and Interstate 520.
According to the National weather service, one observer in a state Park hunting island, South Carolina, reported to 12.75 inches (of 32.38 cm) of rain, which flooded roads and led to the closure of the Park.
Further, the circulation storm Fay moved off the coast of North Carolina and South Carolina. The system has collected enough thunderstorms around its center to be considered a tropical storm.
