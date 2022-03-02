Washington to impose more blocking sanctions on Russia's defense complex
Igor KOZLOV, FAKTI
У  ; Sereda 2 Bereznev, pіslya of yak Єvrosoyuz rozpochav vіdklyuchennya od SWIFT rosіyskih bankіv, Washington povіdomiv about administering Povny blokuvalnih sanktsіy schodo 22 of companies defense complex Russie, SSMSC viroblyayut boyovі lіtaki, boyovі MACHINES pіhoti, systems radіoelektronnoї Borotba, missiles that & nbsp; bezpіlotnі lіtalnі aparata for the Russian military forces. As appointed on the site of the White House, so come in to bring up significant charges for Russian companies, as they are engaged in the development of such arms. Name the businesses that have been sanctioned but the website of the U.S. Administration is not listed.
This package of sanctions includes and inside:
- suvoriy export control of high-tech goods in Russia and Belarus;
- exchange for export of technologies for the oil and gas industry;
- sanctions on companies that take the fate of Belarus;
- The increasing sanctions on Belarus will force Russia to import technologies that spended for it in their black list In addition, the possibility of both countries will be sharply bordered to take what necessary to support the military aggression against Ukraine and to promote global peace and safety.
Also, the statement of the White House is confirmed by the closed space of the United States for all Russian passenger and transport aircraft. KIM, RODOMMILE, SHO & NBSP; American Gruddanam І & NBSP; Kompanіyi fences SPIVPRATSYUVATi S & NBSP; Be-like Aviapersion, Zareztovanniyi U & NBSP; Rosії & NBSP; Zdіysnyuє there is his own channel ABO poving & # 39;
Supposedly, earlier the National Bank of Ukraine has blocked the use of payment cards of banks in Russia and Belarus in our country.
Read also: Forget about supermarkets in the Russian Federation, and markets change the number of times per day — Oleg Ustenko about the implications of sanctions
292
Follow us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter
Follow FACTS