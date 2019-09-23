Wasn’t supposed to give birth to the third: we learned how important the law violated Anastasia Zavorotnyuk
Giving birth to a third child, Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk broke the law of nature. She came down from her destined path that was the cause of a serious illness.
About it in interview to the edition “television show,” said the numerologist Eugene Belov.
Belov believes that the artist was to give birth to only two children, but she decided to break the law of nature.
The malignant tumor began to develop immediately after the star reportedly underwent a procedure of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
According to numerology, only when there was news about illness of the actress, she has done the calculations. Not to say that car crash was predestined this disease, but numerical data confirm what they say — the cause of the disease Anastasia became ECO.
“Anastasia was not to be third child. A new life that was not supposed to appear according to the laws of nature, led to the violation of these laws and deviating from their path. Because of this she got sick. That showed numerological predictions. If not for the child, she would have been happy with her husband Peter Chernyshev and they would have a great relationship, “explained Yevgeny Belov.
However, if the glioblastoma is located in the brain stem, then car crash can take away limbs.
