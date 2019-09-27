‘Watch and wait’: trump’s lawyer said the evidence against Ukraine
Personal lawyer of the President of the US said it has evidence of the intervention of Ukraine in the presidential elections in 2016. The statement was made on the background of the publication of the transcript of the conversation with trump Zelensky.
Personal lawyer of the President of the USA Rudy Giuliani claims that he has evidence of the intervention of Ukraine in the presidential elections in 2016.
So he responded to the publication of the transcript of the conversation between US President Donald trump with the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and the complaint of the intelligence officer, served after the talks and which has become a cause for the impeachment.
Topic: Biden sent a $1.8 billion aid to Ukraine — his son got associated with the power company millions of dollars
Giuliani advised not to press charges based on “pure speculation”. “I didn’t do that when there are allegations of unlawful influence of Ukraine on elections of 2016. I got direct evidence, videos, and documents to prove it. Watch and wait!” — he wrote in Twitter.
Last week it became known that us intelligence has submitted to his superiors a complaint against trump after a conversation of the President with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky. From the document published on September 26, follows: scout was concerned that trump is using his official powers in order to achieve interference of another country in American elections in 2020.
In the transcript of the conversation that the White house released after the Congress started impeachment proceedings, trump mentions the investigation against company Burisma Holdings, which employs hunter Biden, the son of former Vice-President and one of the possible candidates for the elections of 2020.
“A lot of talk about the son of Biden and that Biden dismissed the Prosecutor. People want to know about this, so all you can do with the attorney General, would help a lot. Biden bragged that he stopped the investigation, so if you can deal… It even sounds disgusting,” said trump. Zelensky said that the new attorney General, who will be 100% of his person, will review the situation in respect of Burisma.