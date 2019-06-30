Watch Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas live streaming free: preview, prediction
Portland – Dallas. The forecast for the match MLS (07/01/2019)
July 1, “Portland” and “Dallas” will finish the next week in the MLS, and our team gives another forecast for the main tournament in North America. What will please the game?
Portland Timbers
“Portland” closes the conference table, but the team from Oregon almost all their games held on the road. Before the pause, Timbers lost at home to Los Angeles (2: 3), and then dropped out of the Seattle tournament (2: 1) and the Los Angeles Galaxy (4: 0), passing to US Open. On June 23, the hosts won their first home win over Houston (4: 0), but a few days ago, Portland lost points away in Montreal (1: 2).
Dallas
Today, Dallas is one of the best clubs in the West. The guys from Texas scored 26 points, in early June, they scored four points in matches against Seattle (2: 1) and San Jose (2: 2), and then flew out of the Cup, losing to New Mexico ( 1: 2). At the end of last month, “Byrne” held two meetings at home and did not remain without points in the meetings against “Toronto” (3: 0) and “Vancouver” (2: 2).
Statistics
“Portland” has played the last six matches on TB 2.5.
Dallas played seven games in a row on a total of 2.5 more.
“Burn” lost 3 of 4 past games at a party.
Guests had 4 of 5 past games on the road to TB 2.5.
Forecast
“Portland” should start to score points at an accelerated pace, now for this the hosts have everything. “Dallas” is able to score a lot, but the team from Texas likes to miss. We believe that the game will be scored at least three goals.
The forecast for the outcome – the victory of “Portland”.