Watch the hackers: In the US there is an increase in the number of attacks ransomware
Ransomware is malware that cybercriminals can use to lock your computer. This is a problem if it happens with someone’s personal computer. But if the crooks will get into the city computer system, they can disable important information such as police records and tax payments.
Probably why there is a clear increase in the number of attacks ransomware on municipal authorities. The cyber security firm Recorded Future announced that as of may 2013, were attacked more than 170 control systems for cities, counties and States, including at least 45 police stations and Sheriff’s offices.
Ransomware is most often distributed via malicious links or attachments in e-mail messages. According to the FBI, the adjusted loss associated with such programs increased from $ 2.3 m in 2017 to $ 3.6 million in 2018. However, the authorities stated that they may be known only to a small portion of these incidents, because some victims are too embarrassed to report the attacks.
The FBI encourages victims of ransomware not to pay the requested ransom because it encourages the attackers to continue to attack and does not guarantee that they will indeed release the encrypted files.
But some local authorities, faced with the loss of irreplaceable data, I gave up and paid. Here are a few recent attacks ransomware that hit municipal governments, and how much they cost:
Baltimore, Maryland — may 2019
Ransomware struck the city on may 7, and the hackers initially demanded a ransom of $ 80,000.
Officials estimate that the recovery from the attack cost of 18.2 million dollars. Since then, the city Department of information technology spent 4.6 million dollars to rebuild and plans to spend another $ 5.4 million dollars by the end of the year. Officials said that the attack was lost or delayed for a further $ 8.2 million.
Investigators also found that the computer network of Baltimore has been hacked more than one group.
In August, officials voted to transfer $ 6 million from the Fund for parks and public institutions to help cover the cost of the attack. The city Council is also considering the possibility of concluding a Treaty covering cyber liability.
Akron, Ohio — January 2019
The cyber attack forced the city to close most of its 311 system after heavy snowstorms. Authorities said that the hackers demanded “five-figure amount” of money.
Mayor Dan Horrigan appealed to Governor Mike Devine for help in cyber command, the National guard of Ohio. The Governor has approved it and the state has sent eight experts on cyber security.
According to officials, the Akron didn’t have to pay the ransom because the city made daily backups of all town documents
Lincoln County, North Carolina — July-August 2019.
In the summer the County was subjected to two cyber attacks. The first took place on 26 July, and authorities reported that hackers have taken office computers for the Sheriff and the website.
The second attack occurred on the night of August 6 and caused damage to County communications, but officials said that they were not informed about any requests for ransom.
The County cooperated with the FBI and a group of it assistance of the National guard of North Carolina to investigate and recover from those attacks. The Sheriff’s office was gradually restored the servers and the new system should be more secure. They have already spent $ 200,000 on equipment upgrades.
Lake city, FL — June 2019
The cyber attack has disabled the computer system of town for a few days. The city cooperated with the FBI and outside consultants to recover the phone lines, email and utility payments.
Director of information technology, was fired. The city management has approved the payment to hackers to 42 bitcoins worth about 460,000 dollars through your insurance company.
Riviera beach, FL — may-June 2019
Hackers apparently broke into the computer system of the city, when a police Department employee clicked on a malicious link in the email. The city lost its e-mail system, and the 911 dispatchers are unable to enter calls into the computer.
Officials agreed to the city’s insurer paid 65 bitcoins worth about $ 600,000, because it became apparent that they would not be able to restore access to the data that were not reserved.
The city Council also voted to spend 941 000 dollars on hundreds of new computers and other equipment to restore their it infrastructure.