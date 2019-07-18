Watching TV after 50 years impairs memory
July 18, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Scientists, working at University College London in the framework of scientific work proved that TV impairs memory. The negative effect on the brain seen in people aged 50 years.
The study involved 3,600 people. They have until the start of the experiment were not diagnosed with brain problems, including dementia was absent. 6 years of observations of the organisms of the patients showed that TV viewing more than 3.5 hours a day has a negative impact on language memory.
“Research has shown that the brain is less concentrated, although more “vigilant” while watching TV”, — commented on the results of scientific work by its author Andrew Steptoe.