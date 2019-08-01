Water activities may result in “otitis diver”
After relaxing in the water may experience excruciating pain in the ears – so manifests itself “otitis diver”. It warned doctors Anna Levadne and Oleg Abramov.
According to experts, while staying in the water fall ear fungi or bacteria in large numbers living in the ponds. If weakened security mechanisms can lead to the development of extremely painful “diver otitis media” – inflammation of the external auditory canal and auricle. The introduction of bacteria into the ear canal, in which environment their habitat is very favorable, leads to their proliferation and to the appearance of inflammatory reactions.
Doctor Anna Levadne noted that this type of otitis media most often appears in summer in children, especially as they spend a lot of time on the water. About infection evidenced by itching in the ear canal, increased sensitivity and appear soon pain, swelling. With the development of inflammation may decrease the hearing from the affected ear can be yellowish purulent discharge.
For “otitis media diver”, said Levadne, characterized by a very quick development from the ingress of pathogenic microorganisms in the ears to a sense of discomfort in the ear, and then the appearance of swelling and severe pain, takes several hours. Usually, the infection affects only one ear.
If the symptoms described above, you need to seek help from the otolaryngologist. The early treatment will help prevent complications that are likely with this disease — temporary loss of hearing, chronic otitis externa, necrotic otitis externa, and others.
To prevent “otitis media diver” experts recommend the following measures:
- to unsubscribe from cleaning ears with cotton sticks, damaging the protective layer of sulfur;
- carefully wipe the ears themselves and children immediately after swimming or diving – it is the outer ear slowly and gently wipe with a soft towel or cloth;
- you can dry the ears with a Hairdryer on the lowest heat level, keeping it at a minimum distance of 30 cm from the ear, this measure is recommended due to frequent ear infections;
- be careful after suffering ear infections, injury or surgery on the ears before you bathe, in such cases it is better to consult a doctor.