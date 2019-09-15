Water cannons against Molotov cocktails: in Hong Kong, a new force has inflamed protests (photos, video)
In Hong Kong there is no end to massive street protests. On anti-government protests took tens of thousands of people. Not without a clash with the police. Security forces used water cannons with a blue liquid (to then easily identify protesters) and tear gas.
The center of the clashes was near the area headquarters of the people’s liberation army of China. The building was hung a banner, reminding important for China date (1 October — the day of the PRC). Protesters banner did not like the building flew stones, and when the police tried to push back the crowd, the protesters have used Molotov cocktails. The police in turn drove to the area of the water cannons and used them on the crowd.
One of the water cannons caught fire after being hit by him incendiary mixture. The leaders of the protesters reported mass arrests in the city.
see how @hkpoliceforce “enforce” today, beating up random youngsters but not those pro-Beijing gangs who started the fight. No pro-Beijing thugs arrested, only arrested the youngsters.#PoliceState #StateTerrorism #HongKongPolice #HongKong pic.twitter.com/vNkcPpqo2f
— LO Kin-hei 羅健熙 (@lokinhei) September 14, 2019
Recall that the protests in Hong Kong have been going on for three months. On the streets people came out to protest against the bill on extradition. If the document is approved, then Hong Kong would be obliged to give citizens at the request of Chinese police. In early September it was announced that the bill to consider probably will not, but the protesters did not calm down.
