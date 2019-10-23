Water, coffee, chocolate: a lethal dose of the foods
Incorrect “dosage” can turn into a real poison even an ordinary product, said scientists.
Cherry and apricot, peach and plum have in their bones cyanide. If you chew a bone, then you subject yourself to the effects of hydrogen cyanide. Of course, from a couple of swallowed seeds nothing will happen, but it is better not to get involved.
The symptoms of mild poisoning include headache, dizziness, disorientation and vomiting. In large doses it can lead to breathing difficulties, high blood pressure, heart rate and renal failure, until death.
Lethal dose drinking water is just 6-7 liters, experts say. It was after drinking this amount of liquid, the cells begin to swell, resulting in seizures. Hyponatremia, a word that means a lack of salt in the blood. Severe cases of hyponatremia can lead to water intoxication, that is, diseases whose symptoms include headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, frequent urination and confusion. Brain swelling can lead to disaster.
To poison a person weighing 70 kilograms, you need 70 cups of coffee. If you drink 3 cups of an invigorating drink every hour, it will lead to irreversible consequences, and ultimately death.
Favorite many chocolate is poison if you eat in a row of 85 tiles.