Water tariffs in Ukraine are going to increase twice
The following year, the water tariffs in Ukraine will increase almost twice: from 1 January 2021 for supply and water abstraction in different regions of our country will have to pay around 5 hryvnia per cubic meter.
For private consumers, the price increase will range from 11 to 47% in different regions, — Hvil reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
Thus, the press service of “Kyivvodocanal”, said that on 5 February 2020 the national Commission, carrying out state regulation in spheres of power and utilities, approved a draft resolution “On amending resolution of the National Commission, carrying out state regulation in the spheres of energy and communal services dated 16 June 2016 № 1141”.
This document concerns the establishment of tariffs for centralized water supply and Sewerage to the year 2020.
So, the current tariff for centralized water supply and sanitation for consumers in Kiev is 22,992 UAH (including VAT 3,832 UAH) per 1 cu m, of which:
- 13,440 UAH (including VAT-UAH 2,24) for 1 CBM of water;
- 9,552 UAH (including VAT-UAH 1,592) per 1 cubic meter of wastewater.
JSC “AK Kyivvodocanal” suggested in 2021 to set the tariff for centralized water supply and disposal for consumers of Kyiv in the amount 27,35 UAH (including VAT-UAH 4,56) per 1 cu m, of which:
- 14,74 UAH (including VAT of 2.46 UAH) for 1 CBM of water;
- Of 12.61 UAH (including VAT 2,10 UAH) for 1 cu. m of wastewater.
It should be noted that in the river have also announced the increase of tariffs.
So, KP “the water canal” has declared that since January 1, 2021 water supply and Sewerage will rise by 30%.
With the new year water cost against Dnipro at the rate 27,99 hryvnia per cubic meter.
At present, the residents pay for the Dnieper water supply and sanitation overall 21 UAH 42 cents per cubic meter.
And in Zaporozhye for consumers who are not business entities in the sphere of centralized water supply and sanitation, as from 1 January 2021 will be applied the following rates:
- centralized water supply – 16,056 UAH / m cube (a price increase of 11%);
- centralized wastewater – 9,276 UAH / m cube (price increase by 46.9%).
Thus, for consumers the price increase will be from 11 to 47% depending on the region of residence.