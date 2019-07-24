Water with raisins in the morning to cleanse the liver for only 2 days!
Try it — it works!
The liver is the largest solid organ in the body located in the upper abdomen on the right side. The liver has many important and complex functions, including the production of proteins to synthesize, store, and process fats, including fatty acids and cholesterol; to metabolize and store carbohydrates; to eliminate, by metabolic or secreting, potentially harmful biochemical products produced by the body.
There are many different diseases which can harm the liver such as hepatitis A, b and C, cirrhosis and all kinds of drugs and pills that destroy your liver. Fatty liver is the most common. We are going to show you the best and most effective way to do a total detox of your liver in just 2 days, using water with raisins in the morning.
Preparation:
First, you need to buy a good, black raisins and place in a saucepan and fill the pan with water. The amount of water should be 3 times more than a Cup of raisins. Rinse the raisins. Now you need to boil the raisins for 2 minutes in the same amount of water and let it rest for 24 hours.
You should drink homemade cleansing potion first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach. You can drink it cold, warm or hot, it doesn’t matter, as you like. After 2 days you will notice the first effects of this homemade beverage. It is recommended to drink at least during the week.
It is very important to stop eating junk food and not to drink alcoholic drinks during this cleanse so as to get the full effect.