Watered with blood and forced to eat live fish: in China, employees are severely punished for bad
In a Network there was a horrible video from China, where the Guizhou province chief made subordinate eating live fish and drinking chicken blood. The reason was the failure to plan, reports AsiaOne.
In the eerie footage, captured in Guizhou province, the man pulls out a bucket of live loaches and gives it to the workers who with disgust on the faces eat them. Shows how people, choking and grimacing, chewing fish and drink chicken blood.
The publication writes that the execution has undergone more than 20 employees of home depot who, in the opinion of management, insufficiently worked hard. A company representative stated that they voluntarily participated in the event, arranged to raise staff motivation. The men gave the living loaches and told him to bite them until they bite.
The media claims that Chinese labor law prohibits employers to humiliate employees or corporal punishment. The local Department of labor began an investigation.
