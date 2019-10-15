Waterfront Toronto continues to grow and elongate (PHOTO)

If you love long walks along the beach, you’re in luck, because work on the expansion track in the heart of East Bayfront have just been completed.

This week, the management of waterfront Toronto announced that the recently completed phase, the so-called Water’s Edge Promenade East (the Eastern promenade), now open to pedestrians.

The project involved replacing the old asphalt on the 12-foot granite mosaic walkway, the planting of trees and benches for sitting. 8-foot wooden boardwalk, which will hang over the water, still have to wait.

The project for redeveloping the waterfront has begun with the Central part in 2005 in the areas adjacent to Harbourfront Centre, and then followed by the first section of the Eastern promenade between Sugar Beach and Sherbourne Common in 2010.

This recently discovered part stretches from Lower Sherbourne Street to Parliament Street.

The length of the East Promenade is 1 km away, but in the future will be completed by another segment with a length of 1.8 km in the West of Ireland Park to York Street and five pedestrian bridges to connect the gaps of the boardwalk.

Advisor on media relations management waterfront Toronto, Andrew Tumilty reported that this is the second phase of the multiphase project in which the city will receive a long continuous trail along the lake and more convenient to the city’s waterfront.