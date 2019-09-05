Watermelons reduce the risk of cancer and reduce the pressure
Watermelon is in the top five most often purchased in the world of berries and fruits. He is second only to bananas and tomatoes, which according to scientific classification, and watermelons are berries. And popularity is not without myths. To find out the truth about the watermelons, we met with a nutritionist Zinaida MEDVEDEVA.
Myth 1 Just sugar water
To taste, maybe so. But really besides water and fruit sugar (fructose) watermelons contain a lot of valuable substances, carotenoid lycopene. It gives the flesh a red color. And in the watermelon of lycopene, even more than tomatoes. This substance helps reduce harmful oxidative stress and reduces the risk of atherosclerosis.
Lycopene must be present in the diet, because our body itself to produce them, — says Zinaida Medvedeva. — Tomatoes contain on average
104 mg of lycopene per kg, and the watermelons of about 144 mg / kg, i.e. almost 40% more. However, there is a feature. For better absorption of the lycopene needs fat. So, for example, from tomato paste with vegetable oil the body will receive the valuable substances are more than just out of a watermelon.
In addition to lycopene watermelons contain a lot of vitamin A about 11% of the daily value in 100 g. And a lot of vitamin C — about 13% per 100 g
Myth 2 Their health benefits are greatly exaggerated
Of course, watermelons to replace medicine can’t. But scientists and doctors have identified a number of serious proven beneficial effects:
- Watermelons help to reduce pressure, prevent hypertension, and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. For these effects it is mainly the mentioned substances — lycopene.
- Fans of watermelon reduces the risk of cancer. Scientists explain: thanks to the combination of high concentrations of vitamin C and antioxidants, watermelon helps to fight with the so-called free radicals, an excess of which increases the risk of tumors.
- He has a positive impact on digestion.
- Recently it became known that watermelon juice can help reduce soreness in muscles after workouts, resulting from lactate production.
- Thanks to vitamins A and C watermelon improves the condition of skin, including reducing the adverse effects from solar radiation.
Myth 3 you Can eat without restriction
— Of course, all must know when to stop, shakes her head Zynaida Medvedev. Even the most useful product can cause harm if you start eating in our diet. The doctors suggest using watermelons to vary their fruit diet, and not to sit on them alone. A day is recommended to eat about 400 grams of fruit. This daily value 100 — 200 g can have watermelon.
Myth 4 Negative calorie
In the Internet often meet the assertion that watermelon is a negative calorie content. That is gives the body less energy than required for its digestion. It is effective for weight loosing.
— It’s all a big myth. Products with negative calories do not exist — emphasizes our expert. — Besides it is impossible to make a healthy diet based on one product. Even such a great as a watermelon.
Myth 5 there are No surprises for scientists
As it is not so!
— In 2012, scientists from China, USA and Europe published the deciphered genome of watermelon, — says Zinaida Medvedeva. — This discovery may soon radically change the types and varieties of watermelon.
Around the world are now actively developing “modification” of watermelons. For example, we sell watermelons with yellow, not the usual red flesh.
The deciphering of the genome allows scientists to breed new varieties that have certain, predetermined properties, — says our expert. — I think in the next decade on our shelves there will be many new varieties of watermelon with excellent taste and other properties.
TABOO
For diabetics — banned
Some believe that watermelons have a high glycemic index: their fans run the risk of to lose weight but rather gain weight.
— This statement, too little true — says Zinaida Medvedeva. — If the person does not have diabetes or other disorders that cause problems with carbohydrate metabolism, 6 g of sugar per 100 grams of watermelon, there is no danger does not represent.
But for those who have carbohydrate metabolism is disturbed, from watermelon is to abstain. In the official recommendations for diabetics and patients with pre-diabetes watermelons in the forbidden list.
In addition to the usual eating watermelon, you can try to cook.
For example, cut into pieces and cook together with barbecue grill offers Zynaida Medvedev. Or chop the watermelon in a blender and put in the freezer. Soon you’ll have a sorbet, which is the same delicious and healthy, like a watermelon, but it will easily replace more nutritious and sweet ice cream.
You can still diversify vegetable salads by adding slices of watermelon. Dried bones can also be put in salad or eat, cleaning as well as sunflower seeds.
Watermelons in the Ukrainian supermarkets and markets started to arrive in July, but not all were willing to take the risk of trying such an early berry. It is correct – the melons should ripen until the last month of summer, and if they broke early, so at least to Mature, they had already in the truck, if not with the help of chemistry. Many tomatoes and peppers, and other vegetables and fruits ripen on the window sills, but in the case of watermelon it means that all the sugar from the pulp goes to the formation of seeds. And watermelon in the store comes not sweet.