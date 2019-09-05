Waves from behind him washed up on the beach in Florida bags of cocaine at $800 thousand
Police in Melbourne, Florida, this week confiscated more than a dozen briquettes of cocaine that washed ashore in the aftermath of hurricane Dorian.
The first suspicious stash of forbidden powder noticed a camper. He reported it to authorities, according to NBC News.
The police handed over the find to the lab. Examination confirmed: a product weighing one kilogram is cocaine. Reportedly, the packages of cocaine were printed the letters “DIAMOND”.
To the North of Melbourne, 20 miles from Cocoa beach, Florida, authorities confiscated another suspicious package. It turned out to be a duffel bag with 15 packs of white powdery drug.
“It happened before the storm on Friday, August 30. Just the beach I saw a red bag that looked suspicious,” said Fox Business Sergeant Manny Hernandez from the police Department Cocoa beach.
“They contacted the police Department Cocoa beach. When officers responded, they took the bag and brought it back to the station. Then we contacted the customs and border service of the USA”, – he added.
The experts confirmed that the package actually was cocaine and each of the briquettes contained one kilogram of the drug. The approximate cost of a kilogram of cocaine in Florida is from $20 000 to $30 000, added Hernandez.
“We do not know whether the drug thing in Melbourne is that we found on Cocoa beach,” said he.
Drugs stranded on the coast of Florida as a result of hurricane Dorian, worth at least $810 000.