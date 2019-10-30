Waymo launches unmanned vehicles without a driver-tester
Waymo CEO John Krafcik said that the company engaged in the development of Autonomous vehicles, currently offered to some customers travel only “passengers” in Phoenix, Arizona as the company goes beyond business Robo-taxi and generates future income.
Waymo, a division of Google Inc, start to offer fully automated travel without staff for a few hundred privileged user of the service robotic taxi in Phoenix, Krafcik confirmed on Sunday at a lunch with reporters ahead of the conference in Detroit.
He did not say when or how fast Waymo will expand services “for passengers only”. According to him, customers who subscribe to a fully automated service, took a nondisclosure agreement.
According to Krafcik, Waymo continues to seek new ways of selling their technology, in addition to the services of a robotic taxi.
The company is testing its so-called automated driver trucks Peterbilt and plans to expand the use of this technology in the field of freight transportation and commercial delivery of the project, known as “Husky”.
In Waymo stated that testing his system on trucks in Michigan, Arizona and Georgia. He added, however, that applicable law may not allow the operation of heavy trucks without a driver.
Waymo previously announced the signing of an agreement on the development of Autonomous vehicles and services Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan, and plans to use the vans made by Fiat Chrysler, and Jaguar crossover i-Pace in their Robo-taxi.
According to Krafcik, one of the problems faced by the industry of automated vehicles is confusion over the terms used to describe the technology. Tesla sells a system called “Autopilot”, which requires the driver were ready to take the car under control.
Federal safety regulators are investigating a recent accident fatalities involving vehicles on autopilot. Other manufacturers offer systems which are partially automatiseret vehicle while driving on the highway and describe them in different terms.