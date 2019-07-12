Waymo will launch the unmanned taxi in California
To use the service while only employees and their friends
Waymo the company received permission from the authorities of the state of California for limited testing of the service unmanned taxi. About it writes The Verge.
Cars will run in the range of a few Central districts of the state. To ride in unmanned taxi is be able to only employees and their friends. In addition, the driving just in case there will be a driver. The trip will be free.
C December 2018 unmanned taxi Waymo already go to Arizona. The world’s first Autonomous taxi service called Waymo One, it works round the clock. While a can is only about 400 families who participated in previous tests of the drone.
In addition, last year Waymo became the first and only company to receive the California permit to test its unmanned vehicles on public roads without a human driver. In 2018 they traveled about 2 million miles on California roads.