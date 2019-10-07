Wayne Rooney expressed his “surprise” result of the fight between Golovkin and Derevyanchenko (video)
Wayne Rooney
The legend “Manchester United” and England’s Wayne Rooney was present at a Boxing night at Madison Square Garden, the highlight of which was a fight for the vacant championship belt on IBF and IBO Middleweight between the Kazakhstan citizen Gennady Golovkin and Ukrainian Sergey Derevyanchenko.
Wayne, who currently defends the colors of the Washington “D.C. United” shared his impressions after the fight in which the judges were unanimous in their decision, giving the win Golovkin: 114:113, 115:112, 115:112.
“Excellent battle, I liked it. A very close match. I enjoyed the spectacle, but the result was surprising.
Golovkin is aging, but incredibly, he remained in battle after these skipped beats.
I think that the decisive role in the victory of Golovkin played down, in which he sent Derevyanchenko. I think it brought Gennady victory,” said knows a lot about Boxing Rooney.