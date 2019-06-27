Wayne Rooney scored a goal-handsome shot from own half (video)
The best goal scorer in the history of England (53 goals) and “Manchester United” (253) Wayne Rooney scored a great goal in the American League for the MLS “DC United”.
On the night of 27 June, 33-year-old striker in the game, “Orlando city” brought his team away victory. It Rooney was the author of the only goal in the match. On 10-th minute Wayne for the umpteenth time in his bright career, have demonstrated that skill in the grocery store can not buy. For 10 minutes, the Englishman, seeing that the opponent goalkeeper Brian Rowe far out of the gate, shot from their own half and the ball flew more than 60 meters, ended up in the net.
By the way, this victory was for “D.C. United” in the first six games. After 18 matches the club of the famous Englishman is in the standings Eastern conference of the MLS championship in third place. While Rooney has scored 9 of the 24 goals of his team and the list of the best scorers in the League second only to the Venezuelan Josefa Martinez (“Atlanta United”) — 10 goals, the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic (the”Los Angeles galaxy”) — 11 and Mexican Carlos Vela (FC “Los Angeles”) — 16.
Recall that the father of four Wayne Rooney in favour of “D. C United” since last summer. In 40 fights famous forward scored 23 goals and gave 11 assists.
.
Photo of FC “D.C. United”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter