Ways to avoid stress
Stress is the response the body’s response to stress or negativity. A similar condition is necessary for the person, but if they become very much, it negatively affects health, so psychologists have called the ways to avoid stress.
In the process of stress produces adrenaline, forcing to think, to seek the way out of the problem. Scientists have been studying the mechanisms of the appearance of a special shape the experience of emotions and feelings. They have connections with the nervous, hormonal, cardiovascular systems of the body. Stress adversely affects health, lowering immunity and causing disease.
Among the techniques for the prevention of stress was the change in eating habits. Busy person consumes large amounts of fast foods and coffee contains carcinogens which cause obesity and cancer. Should reconsider the diet, preferring fruit, vegetables and normal water instead of caffeine.
Doctors recommend not to worry over trifles. This advice applies especially to women. To preserve health is refers to the problems of life is calmer, performing daily chores, not paying attention to the reactions of others.
The best way to prevent stress is to sleep. The latter should be given a day not less than 6-7 hours. Two hours a night of sleep can make up for a 15-30 minute rest in the daytime, experts say.
The mood has a positive effect relaxing music. Peaceful sounds better to listen to during the period of lunch break. To antidepressants include meditation, yoga, some interesting craze associated with manual work. To protect from stress will also help sport and fresh air, said the psychologists.