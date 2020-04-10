WBC President called Ukraine the “future of Boxing”
Mauricio Sulaiman
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman shared his opinion about the prospects of Ukrainian Boxing.
“You know that after the WBC meeting in Kiev put Ukraine flag on your belt and logo. It’s an honor, because Ukraine – the future of Boxing”, – quotes the official Luckypunch.net.
“Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko made a great history of Boxing, and now her writing Oleksandr Usyk, Vasyl Lomachenko, Alexander Carnations and many other Ukrainian boxers,” said Suleiman.
In addition, WBC President shared his opinion about the ex-champion of the organization in the light heavyweight division Alexander Nail (17-1, 14 KO’s).
“I have great respect for Alexander Stud, he has a very strong character and a big heart. He won the title in a fight with Adonis Stevenson, after whom the canadian was in a coma. And he did not celebrate his victory because the opponent happened mountain. It is of great respect. Alexander is a gentleman, I’m sure he will return to the status of world champion after he lost the title in a match against Artur Beterbiev.
Carnations this is a very strong and smart fighter,” – said Suleiman.