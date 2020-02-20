WBC was named the winner in the nomination “knockout of the year” (video)
February 20, 2020
Deontay Walger and Luis Ortiz
WBC was named the winner in the nomination “knockout of the year”.
They became the champion of the Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO’s), who in November last year, the 7th round of “turn off the lights” Cuban Luis Ortiz (31-2, 28 KO’s).
Recall, once again feel the force of impact of the “Bronze bomber” will be Tyson fury (29-0-1, 20 KO’s) in their rematch, which will take place on the night of February 23.