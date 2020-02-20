WBC was named the winner in the nomination “knockout of the year” (video)

February 20, 2020 | Sport

Deontay Walger and Luis Ortiz

WBC was named the winner in the nomination “knockout of the year”.

They became the champion of the Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO’s), who in November last year, the 7th round of “turn off the lights” Cuban Luis Ortiz (31-2, 28 KO’s).

Recall, once again feel the force of impact of the “Bronze bomber” will be Tyson fury (29-0-1, 20 KO’s) in their rematch, which will take place on the night of February 23.

