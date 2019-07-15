“We are confident that they are somewhere in this area” – the search continues (PHOTOS)

The Ontario provincial police continues searches in the Western part of Algonquin Park the two 16-year-old girls from Kitchener, who disappeared during a camping trip.

The last time Martha Malek and Maya Mirota seen on the route of the Western highlands between lake rainbow lake and Susan lake on Thursday.

The police said that the girls arrived at the Park as part of a large tour group.

There is information that both times we went Hiking.

“We know that they are somewhere in the area, and we get a lot of phone calls, some of those who call, say that may have seen the two girls, the corresponding description, walking down highway 60th Highway on the border of the Park, and it’s probably something that will help us find them – said on Monday morning, a police spokesman Ontario bill Dixon. And we once again appeal to anyone who saw the two girls, the respective description, with the request to call by phone 1 (888) 310-1122”.

Dixon said the area where the girls went missing, is “very rugged terrain” and “dense vegetation”.

He said the police helicopter and a seaplane of the Ministry of natural resources and forests examined the area in search of girls, but can not detect them because of the dense forest cover.

“They have some travel experience, they know a little about what we need to do, so we hope that if they hear the sound of an airplane in the sky, we’ll be able to find a large enough clearing, so that our staff can see them”, he said.

In ground searches for girls participating members of the search and rescue Association of Ontario and employees of various departments of the police of Ontario.