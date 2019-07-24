“We are convinced that the terms of some enemies”: Gozman gave the truth about Putin on rostv (video)
Together with biggest researcher of Putinism, Igor Adminom opinion on the disregard of the masters of the Kremlin to the citizens of their own country expressed opposition politician Leonid Gozman, who said that an information war against Russia are not Western politicians, the Russian leadership.
This view he expressed in the broadcast of Russian TV, noting that the Russians are trying to convince that Russia is surrounded by enemies and they hate everything.
“This is to ensure that you, fellow citizens, with the tolerance to poverty and injustice. The government and the President of the country should be engaged in the lives of its citizens, but they can’t do. And most importantly — do not want because they do not care”, — said Leonid Gozman.
As previously reported “FACTS”, moved to Kiev six years ago, Maxim Motin, who was in Russia as the Director of development of football club “Moscow” and PR-Director of mobile operator MegaFon, says that the possible resignation of Putin will lead to a massive upheaval in society — political groups begin squabbling for power.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter