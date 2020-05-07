“We are ready to provide Usyk and Lomachenko Russian citizenship”, – the Secretary General of Federation of Boxing of Russia
The Secretary General of Federation of Boxing of Russia Umar the Kremlin declared readiness to take the initiative to grant Russian citizenship to Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko.
As reported by sport-express, Kremlev believes boxers worthy people.
“Usyk and Lomachenko – worthy people, worthy of the athletes who defend my position. This is not the position of Ukraine, which is not love. Both of them they love and adore. Not only in Ukraine but also in Russia and Belarus and the entire Orthodox world, their loves and supports. In Ukraine there are dozens of creatures that for dollars running around and running errands. Here they can be dissatisfied. The basis of the “Peacemaker” does not include the traitors of Ukraine, and Vice versa – traitors include people in this fictional base,” – said the Secretary General of the FBI.
Also Umar the Kremlin said that Russia is proud of Lomachenko and Usyk and ready to grant citizenship.
“We are ready to provide Usyk and Lomachenko Russian citizenship, if these dozens of freaks in Ukraine will sow negativity around these great athletes. We are proud of these athletes. And giving them citizenship if necessary. So they fought and pleased the fans in Ukraine, in Russia and worldwide”, – said the Kremlin.
We will remind, Usyk and Lomachenko starred in the documentary film “Hello, brother! Christ is risen”. In it they talked about the fact that Ukrainians and Russians are “one people”.
On 7 may, the site “Peacemaker” brought the boxers to his base “because of the denial of the Russian aggression, manipulation of public opinion and participation in propaganda actions of Russia”.