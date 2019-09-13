We are the food injurious to health of the joints
The doctors warned about products that can not be consumed to maintain healthy joints.
According to many experts, some food for arthritis, gout and osteoarthritis can cause severe pain, swelling and other exacerbations.
For instance, experts recommend avoiding food containing TRANS fats — fast food, pastries and cakes.
According to experts, if a person wants to protect themselves from the above diseases, you need to give up sugar and white flour.
It is desirable to eliminate from the diet of bread and salt, which causes swelling.
Saturated fats also negatively affect the production of enzymes which provoke the development of various inflammations.