We are very passionate lovers: Nastya Kamensky told about sex with the captain (video)
Popular singer Nastya Kamensky who showed the previously hot dancing with the captain, revealed intimate details of their family life and told when to give birth to the firstborn. The star denied the speculation of fans about the pregnancy. Nastya admitted that he was glad to have a baby, but all the time. They say that getting pregnant is not a problem. It is important to be prepared for this important event.
“I would be very happy to be now in such a state. It is simple enough. And when the universe decides to give us a baby… I think it will become easy and even if it will be one hour in any airport” — admitted Nastya Katya Osadchaya in the project “Swfsc life”.
Nastya complained that they have with the farm is a very busy schedule and sometimes have to meet them at airports.
Katya did not hesitate to ask about sex in public places. Answer Nasty surprise. “Well, why? Yes. We are very passionate lovers” — frankly admitted Kamensky.
