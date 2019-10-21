We are waiting for a world disaster: Putin was accused of preparing for the outbreak of nuclear war
Russia is preparing for nuclear war. Nuclear weapons have become a tool of Russian policy. This is evidenced by the rhetoric of President Putin, who in recent years often publicly speaks about readiness of Russia reflect a nuclear strike. Also striking example is the recent command and staff exercises “Grom-2019”, which is considered a rehearsal of the universal nuclear war. This was at the “New times” writes Russian journalist, military expert, Deputy chief editor of the “Daily journal” Alexander Goltz.
He calls these teachings “unprecedented for all time of existence of the army of modern Russia” and believed that the war could “begin with the use of cruise missiles and will end with a massive nuclear strike, which would mean the destruction of all life on the planet Earth.”
According to him, the purpose of the exercises of the Kremlin assumes that the “continuing potential for conflict along the borders of the Russian Federation is escalating the situation, thereby creating a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state”.
Goltz emphasizes that the Russian military machine has demonstrated its strength on the eve of the maneuvers of the United States strategic command Global Thunder-2020 (“Global thunder-2020”).
“In these maneuvers, according to the press in Europe has deployed three strategic bomber of the United States, who flew to Kaliningrad region. Why not “escalate the situation” along the perimeter of Russian borders! It can be concluded: the Russian General staff believe that global catastrophe will start not with a sudden first strike, the United States, and will be the result of a gradual escalation of the conflict”, — said the expert.
A disappointing Outlook on the preparation of Russia to a new world war had previously expressed a political scientist and publicist Andrei Piontkovsky. In his opinion, the first base for a military clash with the United States may be the territory of the Baltic States. Then under false pretenses will be applied to nuclear strikes on targets in Europe.
