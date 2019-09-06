We are waiting for full Truskavets: comedians potrollit bright song members of the new Parliament
September 6, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
The network has released another video, which ridiculed the new leadership of Ukraine. This time the video was dedicated to the Deputy of the “public Servants” Yuri Kravchenko known as “Yuzik”.
One of the authors of the movie made famous humorist Evgeny Gendin. On his page on Facebook he wrote: “the New Parliament song. Easy overview, without a deep analysis. you can dance to. Good luck, guys, for the benefit of the whole country.”
Performs the song the team of “Merry Pesets”, and the song is called “I Usika know the mandate.”