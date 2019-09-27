We are water helps to lose weight faster
Pepper is a spice which helps in solving many problem with digestion. Water with black pepper was used in Ancient India, it can also help to deal effectively with disturbances of health.
Black pepper — known in folk medicine means regulating digestion and treat stomach disorders. Popular spice helps the stomach to get rid of pathogenic bacteria, combats bloating and increased gas formation. Also it is effective in case of intestinal disorders, constipation and diarrhea.
Due to its antimicrobial potential of black pepper prevent damage to the dishes, which is added. Additionally, the pepper increases the secretion of gastric juice, which improves the process of digestion. Under the influence of piperine, the main component of pepper, the body better assimilate selenium, B vitamins, beta-carotene and other nutrients, as well as aktiviziruyutsya metabolism. Piperine accelerates burning of fat cells and stimulates the production of serotonin in the brain and endorphins – substances that determine the strong psycho-emotional health and quality of sleep.
Why is it helpful to drink water with black pepper?
To cook water with pepper to read. In two cups of drinking water dilute two teaspoons of ground black pepper. Bring to the boil and soak some more on medium heat. Removing the water from the peppers from the heat, add a pinch of salt, cool to lukewarm and strain. It is recommended to drink a glass of like warm water twice a day.
In addition to the ability to help with gastro-intestinal disorders water with black pepper is a great natural energy-saving from reduced tone and drowsiness in the afternoon. Her drink also strengthens the immune system and helps in the fight against obesity, causing the body to burn more calories.
It is believed that water with black pepper good for those who suffer from joint pain, hernias, toothache, heart problems, liver and lungs. Its use is measured as the prevention of cancer and diabetes. In the absence of contraindications to drink water with pepper can be a useful daily habit.