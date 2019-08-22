“We are worse than Greenland?” Trump has offered to buy Britain
Daily Mail columnist Richard Littlejohn suggested that the President of the United States Donald Trump to buy in the UK.
This call was made in his article, which translated project “Inotv”. The journalist is sure that the country would be much better if it became the 51st state of the United States, and will not remain in the EU.
“Stay £10 trillion in cash. Trump instantly swallow our proposal. This would be the largest deal in the history and cancelled the deficit in one fell swoop. There is in Greenland that we don’t have? Except that polar bears. And ice,” said the author.
According to Littlejohn, paying £10 trillion, the United States will have at their disposal the “fifth largest economy and the fifth strongest army”.