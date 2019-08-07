“We ate a kebab, hit a deer”: a well-known Putin’s advocate got in an accident

August 7, 2019
Russian celebrationist Boris korchevnikov got in an accident after the noisy celebration of the birthday. Company buddies were not injured, but hit a deer and smashed the car.

“Communion in Staritsa (town in the Tver region of the Russian Federation), eat Armenian barbecue, hit a deer. And for dessert, ice cream. Alas, a broken car of father Paul. But all living things. Pray for the priest. He now has a lot of trouble” — briefly describe the incident prijatelna Korchevnikov Roman Golovanov in Instagram.

Korchevnikov was the leading talk show “live” on TV channel “Russia-1” and now leads the Russian television program “the Destiny of man”, where he invited politicians and artists. In the last presidential election in Russia was a confidant of Putin.

In 2015, the promoter moved the operation to remove a brain tumor. And in 2018, caught in a scandal when he beat up his subordinate Basil dobrodeeva.

