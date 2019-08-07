“We ate a kebab, hit a deer”: a well-known Putin’s advocate got in an accident
Russian celebrationist Boris korchevnikov got in an accident after the noisy celebration of the birthday. Company buddies were not injured, but hit a deer and smashed the car.
“Communion in Staritsa (town in the Tver region of the Russian Federation), eat Armenian barbecue, hit a deer. And for dessert, ice cream. Alas, a broken car of father Paul. But all living things. Pray for the priest. He now has a lot of trouble” — briefly describe the incident prijatelna Korchevnikov Roman Golovanov in Instagram.
Korchevnikov was the leading talk show “live” on TV channel “Russia-1” and now leads the Russian television program “the Destiny of man”, where he invited politicians and artists. In the last presidential election in Russia was a confidant of Putin.
In 2015, the promoter moved the operation to remove a brain tumor. And in 2018, caught in a scandal when he beat up his subordinate Basil dobrodeeva.
