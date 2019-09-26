We break: Ani Lorak-day anniversary has released a new song
The disgraced Ukrainian singer, touring in the territory of the aggressor country, Ani Lorak recorded new song “We break”. A new composition has been published online.
Fans ambiguous reacted to the new song of Ukrainian singer.
“With all due respect and warm feelings for Ani Lorak’s work which I slushay for 20 years, and probably connected with fond memories, but something about this song is wrong, not only because suddenly the text “I want you to go on lawlessness” (Hello from the 90th thieves songs wtf) but in General smooth not developing the melody… the text is too monotone… technically… neither reveals nor the beauty of the voice nor the depth of emotion… I Wish Ani Lorak beautiful songs worthy of her talent” — wrote one user.
“A very talented singer. But where is the song of level “I’ll become the sea”,”Take Paradise”,”Mirrors”? What happened?” — outraged another fan of the singer.
“The songs are about anything, strani period of creativity, such a beautiful woman and the voice daily, but you have to listen over and over again shedevri such as “Slow”,” Sun”, “Take”,” To the point of pain”… Carolina, long for the return of good songs)” — with the hope wrote in the comments to the clip one of the network users.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, formerly Ani Lorak, warmed up recently, rumors about the affair with Sergey Lazarev, surprised fans, and appeared with a new man. The star was intrigued by a photo with a 30-year-old singer and songwriter from Chernivtsi Misha and Marvin, who now also works on the territory of the aggressor country.
