“We buy it all”: Avakov wants to sell in Russia seized Ukraine drugs
The Minister of internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov suggested that the head of the Ministry of Finance Oksana Markarova to sell seized drugs from criminals. Video published by the press service of MVS in Facebook.
August 23, Ministry of internal Affairs Board held a meeting. It was attended by all the heads of law enforcement bodies and Markarova.
Knyazev made a report about the success of the National police. He noted the work of the Department for combating drug-related crimes.
“Since the beginning of the year seized more than five tons of a narcotic potion. From which almost a ton of heroin, 657 kilos of cocaine,” — said Knyazev.
After these words, Avakov appealed to the Minister of Finance.
“We buy it. We really need the money. Adopt the relevant law. I though you wholesale give. I beg you. Send it to Russia, where they sell aircraft Ministry of foreign Affairs”- asked the head of the interior Ministry.
Markarov smiled and said that without changes in the legislation this is not impossible to do.
Avakov apologized to Knyazev, the head of the national police continued the report.
