“We came with open faces, and you have asgardia and the police”: the famous writer made…
On 10 August during a massive protest in Moscow on the stage before the rally was made by the famous writer Lyudmila Ulitskaya. She read a soulful poem to the authorities. Ulitskaya urged not to pursue those who choose to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest.
We came with open faces,
and you asgardia and the police
and you have a great army,
and we have human dignity.
We geeks and dummies
you gebeshnik and chiefs.
You are covered with powerful shields,
and we got nothing.
is it only in the hands of small children
so why should we go with the Balaclava?
We are not here to fight — to talk,
and we do not need to buy food
fists and spectabile,
the court to hold over the innocent
split the people into two parties, —
for ordinary folks and resguardo.
We geeks and dummies
you gebeshnik and bosses…
And behind us is a huge country,
and for you — Yes funnel crow.
The human rights activist Zoya Svetova believes that the poem Ulitskaya is worthy to put it to music.
We will remind, according to the latest campaign “For fair elections” in Russia on 10 August was attended by over 50 thousand people, though security officials claimed no more than 20 thousands audience. The Russian human rights defenders present data on 325 detainees. Most of those arrested in Moscow — 229 and St. Petersburg — 81.
Political expert Andriy Okara is convinced that the protests in Russia, though crowded, but still insufficient for the coup and change of government.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter