‘We deeply regret’: Democrats have asked the White house documents in Ukraine
In the US, lawmakers from the Democratic party demanded the White house provide documents as part of the ongoing investigation, which could lead to the impeachment of President Donald trump.
According to BBC, the decree on the provision of documents was issued on Friday, October 4, the chairmen of the three committees of the house of representatives oversight and reform, foreign policy and intelligence.
These documents relate to circumstances associated with a telephone conversation between President trump and President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky 25 July this year.
Committees of the house of representatives, leading the investigation, request from the President in the period until 18 October to submit these documents.
Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tried to downplay the significance of this requirement, stating that it changes nothing.
A separate request for documents was sent to the Vice-President Mike Pence — he is asked to clarify the role he could play in this matter.
What the Democrats require?
In a joint letter the chairmen of the three committees of the house of representatives, controlled by Democrats, accusing the President of trump in the failure to satisfy the numerous requirements for the presentation of documents relating to his conversation with the President of Ukraine Zelensky July 25.
Abandoning the voluntary provision of documents, the letter said, the President chose the path of obstruction and concealment of information.
Failure to comply with this requirement of the congressional committees will be evidence of such obstruction, which in itself can be a cause for impeachment, said in a letter to the chairmen of the committees.
How did the President react?
On Friday, the President, trump said that the Democrats have in the House a sufficient majority to adopt the resolution of his impeachment, however, expressed confidence that the Senate in the trial of this case will decide in his favor.
Currently, the majority of Republicans in Congress strongly supported the President, although two other Republican Senator opposed it.
On Friday, the Senator from Utah, MITT Romney called the President’s actions are outrageous.
On the eve of Donald trump publicly called on the authorities of Ukraine and China to investigate the activities of Joe Biden and his son hunter in these countries.
There is no evidence of abuse by hunter Biden, who early this year was part of the Board of Directors of Ukrainian gas company “Burisma”.
There were also reports about the existence of the second source of information about the misconduct of the President in the face of a member of the intelligence services, which is considering the nomination of its own complaint.
According to the newspaper the New York Times, this anonymous employee has more explicit information about the circumstances associated with the trump conversation with President Zelensky.
The newspaper reported that the inspector-General of intelligence Michael Atkinson had a conversation with this person to confirm the statements made by the first source.
This source, who apparently is an employee of the CIA, was not a direct witness to the phone conversation, so the testimony of the new officials, confirming his complaint, may prove valuable as part of the ongoing investigation by the Democrats.
