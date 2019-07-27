We do them: there were bright new faces on the new “public servants” in Parliament

Мы их сделаем: появились яркие фотожабы на новых «слуг народа» в Раде

The network published a new fotozhaby on the motives of the elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and passage in Parliament representatives of the party “servant of the people” in many districts and party lists.

Photoshopped pics were published in the popular community of “Baba I kit” on the page in Facebook.

Thus, the individual images shows the famous heroes of the popular movies that had a certain activity or profession, however, had a high sense of self-importance and self-confidence – Poligraf ball of “Dog heart” by Mikhail Bulgakov’s novel and Dmitri “Mitya” Buhangin from the series “Matchmakers” from the Studio “Kvartal 95”.

