We fought to the death: the sudden recognition of the partner of the Luda Barbir on “Tancah s with a stars” (photo)
For many fans of the project “Dances with stars z” was a surprise departure from the show the sexiest couple of the season’s office, Barbir and Dmitry a Bug. In the dance “for life” they had to contend with a pair, Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich. The judges have made a choice in favor of Daniel.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” known dancer Dmitry Zhuk has criticized the decision of the judges, called his favorites and told whether they are ready with Luda back in the draft.
— The next morning after Sunday’s live broadcast of “Dancing…” I was in training, — confessed Dmitry. — Yes, a little hard, and I didn’t sleep, but otherwise, just be bored. I admit, though, that the couple left the project, my mood is good, maybe just a little sad. I will not hide that I’m upset — we with Luda so much time and effort spent on this project. Of course, it’s a show and anything can happen. So, the audience is not enough to support us.
— Deep down you expected to win?
— Yes, all the hopes with Luda we set that to be in the finals. Immediately agreed that a lot of work to reach the finish point. In fact, we have made every effort to look good on the dance floor, to dance beautifully, but what happened is what happened.
— Everything depended on the decisions of the judges. What were you lacking?
— I think we danced better than Daniel. It was only the decision of the judges. We fought for life and death. I even hit my head, but I did not care. Why did this happen? Maybe the judges saw a great future in Daniel. But my opinion is that People are very diverse, she has a lot of images and it is really cool! I will not hide — we had high hopes for this project. But I’m sure any couple deserves finals because everything is laid out in full.
— Luda is one of the surprising discoveries of the project, no one expected that she will be revealed.
— You know, when we went on stage in live broadcasting, I was really surprised. People danced well in training, but on the air she danced much better. I have a couple of times was shocked!
— It was excellent physical preparation.
— It’s true. The most heavy, with which we had to fight her mode of operation. People get up at four in the morning on the air “Breakfast with “1+1″”, then went to train until late in the evening. It happened that we left the hall in the morning! But Luda did a good job — she endured and never gave no sign that she was tired. She was really ready to go to the end. And departure from the project for her was just a shock. We did not expect.
— Are you trained seven days a week?
— Arrange it on Monday. Because the day before, the day of the broadcast, we from 10 a.m. to midnight were in the pavilion. So the next day had come off from each other and decide what we are going to dance next time.
— Saying goodbye, People admitted that they wanted to dance the tango.
— Yes, we had the interesting idea of staging. Wanted to show the possibilities of dance as a strong-willed women are. It is very suited exactly tango. People dreamed about Rumba. But nothing, even if not on the floor project, we are still somewhere will dance.
— Your pair are actively supporting network, encouraging producers to return to the show.
— We are ready to return! And then we will make even greater efforts. In General, if you will return, with fire.
Did you dance with Anya Rizatdinova, and People all the time with her compared.
They are totally different. Anya — athlete, but I will not say that it is easier. As Anya gymnast, she has a habit to stretch, and she used was not going to support that partner is not very convenient. With Luda, of course, we spent more time together, I was clear. But that week, when the couples exchanged partners, all benefited. In General, I gladly went back to Luda. In fact, we spent so much time together that they have become really like family. In fact, as other pairs on the project. We all support each other and good luck.
— What was the most difficult for Luda?
— Everything went quite smoothly. Although in the beginning of the week, when we learned another dance, not everything worked. It was difficult to adjust to a new style. But by mid-week we slowly swayed.
— The last broadcast gave you the lowest score is 30. What is not enough?
I do not know. Judges are entitled to their opinion. They have always inspired us to become better and for that they thank you. But their estimates sometimes very surprised. In the comments they were saying good words, and put a bad rating. Or Vice versa. Remember when we were in Salem dance “for life,” Vlad said will be judged on previous performances. I’m a little lost, then why had the last test? But this show, and we did everything we could.
— Most of the audience remembered the dance with the first broadcast, when People appeared in a sexy image.
Under water jets? Yes, it was just very unexpected for the viewer, who is accustomed to see Barbir completely different — low-key, nice. And here she is in a shirt, wet from the rain. But I’m glad I did so disclose.
— Can predict who will reach the finals?
— This season of project is very unexpected for me, leaving a pair of I was betting. Hopefully, it will not Anya Rizatdinova, for which I am a fan. Vova Ostapchuk and Daniel Salem. All the other couples good luck, patience and struggle until the end.
