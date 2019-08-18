We found the subway double Zelensky
In the Kiev subway noticed the DoppelgangeR of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
The man slept on the seat in the subway car when the passenger opposite him noticed the similarity, reports NewsOboz.org with reference to Gazeta.ua.
Among users, this frame became popular, he began to make collages from the series “waiting” — “reality”.
“Topic”, “Instagram — reality”, “You’re lying”, “What it is and Medvedev”, “To see the cubes on the belly. Although,” joked the users.
In comments published the same photo of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, saying that “pioneer all the guys example.”
The Iranians have been impersonating famous football player Lionel Messi.
Iranian Reese Prestes, using the similarities in appearance with the forward of Barcelona Lionel Messi, forced girls to have sex. Double Messi put to bed more than twenty women.