‘We honesty can forgive almost anything’: the rules of life of Viktor Tsoi, who retired 29 years ago
Exactly 29 years ago on August 15, a car accident killed one of the most popular artists of all Soviet space – Viktor Tsoi. His song “blood”, “Change” and “a Star named the sun” still know and sing all the countries of the former USSR.
August 15, 1990, the leader of group “Cinema” fell asleep at the wheel and crashed the car on the road near the village of Ķesterciems, Latvia. He didn’t really like to talk with journalists, he said that “the questions are all the same, often stupid, and printed answers do not coincide with actually said”. Edition have prepared excerpts from a few interviews that Choi gave in the last years of his life.
29 years ago, Choi didn’t just go to the U.S. to visit Joanna Stingray, but also spoke to the Hollywood stars of the first magnitude.
A unique record was found in the archives of the American collector. Footage, which still almost no one knew the first and last performance of Viktor Tsoi to the American audience, held on January 25, 1990 in Park city, Utah. At this concert Choi sang their most iconic songs, but very different, without the usual metallic voice, lyrical.
The entry for 29 years, carefully passed from hand to hand and eventually turned out to be the double of Viktor Tsoi in Russia.
Choi played in the United States after the screening of the cult film “the Needle”, which produced a bombshell at the independent film festival “Sundance”. Interest in the tape and to the beat was just crazy.
All tickets for the “Needle” was sold out in a matter of hours, they flew a week before the show. As says Yuri Kasparyan, guitarist “Cinema”, which was accompanied by Choi in America, the hall was full of Hollywood stars of the first magnitude, but the Victor of this seemingly did not even notice. And when he was offered to play another concert in a nightclub — he politely declined.
After this speech at Tsoi showered with offers from American and Japanese producers who wanted to invest in the promotion of “Cinema” in the West.
Then all went to the fact that Choi is really going to be a musician of world level, a contract with a major record company would have signed if not for the tragic death of the musician.