We – “Karpaty”. You – of th**: new owner of FC Karpaty responded harshly to the conspiracy theorists
Oleg Smalyuk
On the weekend took a restart of the Ukrainian Premier League.
In particular, on Sunday in Lviv in the framework of the 24th round of a match between Karpaty and “Mariupol”. However, the match was cancelled due to the fact that some players and members of staff of the club “Carpathians” was diagnosed with coronavirus.
The new owner of the Lviv club “Karpaty” Oleg Smalyuk rigidly reacted to statements of some experts who claim that the Lviv citizens, who are at the bottom of the standings, openly sabotaging the completing of the Premier League.
“We agree to a technical failure. We urge you not to stop the Cup. We created our story only on the football field.
I want to remind the authors of conspiracy theories, lovers to delve into the dirty underwear and dogovornjakah in the offices that We – “Karpaty”. You – go**Oh! We will not allow anyone to denigrate the image of our club,” wrote Smalyuk on his Facebook page.
Later, the press service of FC Karpaty has published information about the situation at the club, according to which the infected COVID-19 do not show symptoms of the disease and was transferred to the regime of self-isolation.
On Monday the club will be re-tested for the coronavirus.