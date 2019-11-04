We met Natalia Mogilevskaya fell in love with a mysterious man (video)
Popular singer Natalia Mogilevskaya stated previously that it is ready to family and motherhood, has publicly confessed love of the mysterious man. Star turned to her chosen live show “Dances with stars z”, whose guest she was.
Natalia many years later again became a couple with Vlad Yama, and also performed his new song “I Pochala”, which he dedicated to the beloved.
“This Prime Minister — it is devoted to person. It is a gift. This song became life-changing. I met a heart that I loved. I met my heart. It is not currently in this room. He is very far”, confessed Mogilev.
The singer is very kind and cares for the feelings and beloved grateful for the support.
“I’m waiting for you and love very much. And when I get scared for our love, I remember your words — don’t be afraid and don’t worry, because the most important thing has already happened. We met”, — said Mogilev. The name of the elect she did not call. Podrobno to talk about the companion Natalia in no hurry.
Recall, 11th air “Tanzu s with a stars” left the strongest dancer Alain Shoptenko and actor Alex Yarovenko. We will remind, to the couple was joined by participants of past seasons Igor Lastochkin Yuriy Tkach, Michelle Andrade… On the balcony of the participants supported the Regina todorenko. As played the couple, the details and all of the rooms, see here.
